FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers headed up and down Interstate 95 may be able to get to their destination a little faster, thanks to the opening of an additional 10-mile stretch of the 95 Express Lanes in Fredericksburg.

The extension will provide north and southbound drivers with an additional 10 miles of high occupancy toll lanes on I-95, picking up where the Express Lanes ended just south of Garrisonville Road (Route 601) to Route 17 in Stafford County. Drivers will be required to have an E-Z Pass or an E-Z Pass Flex to use the lanes.

The southbound lanes will open for service at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. The northbound lanes will open Friday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new stretch of road took place Wednesday, Aug. 16. Prominent Virginia officials, such as Gov. Glenn Youngkin, were in attendance.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for additional 10 miles of I-95 Express Lanes in Fredericksburg (Photo: VDOT Fredericksburg)

A photo, facing south, showing the future 95 Express Lanes extension under construction near exit 133 (Route 17), in the median of I-95. (Photo: The Virginia Department of Transportation)

“Our robust economy is getting another boost today as the 95 Express Lanes provide faster, more reliable transportation along one of the Commonwealth’s busiest stretches of highway,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Through the continued power of public-private partnerships, investment in local and regional communities and booming job creation, we are solidifying Virginia’s status as a great place to do business.”

In the I-95 Express Lane project’s next phase, new access points will be opened near Courthouse Road and Marine Corps Base Quantico. More information on the project’s next steps can be found here.