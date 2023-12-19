RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force — composed of law enforcement personnel from multiple jurisdictions in Virginia — has arrested 10 suspects after a five-month investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, officers learned of a narcotics operation that spanned multiple jurisdictions, including Orange, Fauquier, Stafford, Alexandria, Loudon and Mecklenburg counties, according to Virginia State Police.

On Monday, Dec. 11, and Wednesday, Dec. 13, officers carried out multiple search warrants at homes throughout the six counties resulting in 10 arrests and 24 felony charges.

As a result of the operation, State Police said the task force seized the following:

1,861 grams of cocaine with a street value of $186,100

556 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $55,600

436,400 grams of marijuana with a street value of $4,364,000

1,428 grams of mushrooms with a street value of $71,400

362 grams of molly with a street value of $36,200

95 grams of MDMA with a street value of $9,500

9,567 grams of THC wax with a street value of $287,010

3,895 THC vape pens with a street value of $116,850

5,245 packages of THC/Mushroom edibles with a street value of $131,125

11,355 grams of THC concentrate with a street value of $340,650

66 LSD tabs with a street value of $660

In addition, weapons and $386,230 were also recovered, according to State Police.

Officials said the case remains active and ongoing.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is made up of law enforcement personnel from the Orange, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, and Madison Sheriff’s Offices, as well as Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.