10-year-old boy killed in Amelia County crash

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 10-year-old boy was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Amelia County.

According to state police, troopers responded to Genito Road, less than a mile west of Spring Branch Lane, at 7:25 p.m. on March 22 after getting reports of a crash in the area. A 2015 Nissan Altima was going west on Genito Road when the driver, identified as Amanda Barker, ran off the road in a curve. The car struck a cement culvert and then a tree, police said Monday.

Barker, a 31-year-old from Amelia, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in a helicopter. A passenger, an 8-year-old girl, also suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital in a helicopter.

Virginia State Police confirmed that another passenger, a 10-year-old boy, died at the scene. Barker was not wearing her seat belt during the crash but the two children were, police said.

“Speed is being considered one of the factors into the cause of the crash,” police said in a release.

An investigation in the deadly crash is underway.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: