SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Find local craft and food vendors, live music, entertainment, games and more with the return of Chippokes State Park’s Annual Harvest Festival this October.

Sponsored by the Friends of Chippokes State Park, the community outreach event will offer fun for the whole family as guests celebrate the harvest season with hayrides, pumpkin painting, corn cob dolls and even a costume contest.

“The festival will also include tractor-drawn hayrides, corn hole game, sack races, vintage games, tiny tractors, a straw fort, but and the fun doesn’t end there,” said Chippokes State Park Chief Ranger of Visitor Experience Shannon Carlin. “Traditional and historical demonstrations will take place throughout the day and will include hearth cooking, basket weaving, farming equipment demonstrations, draft horse demos, antique tractor pulls, and so much more. We are excited to invite everyone to celebrate fall at Chippokes State Park.”

10th Annual Harvest Festival returns to Chippokes State Park (Photo: Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation)

The Teeny Tiny Farm will also be on-site featuring different farm animals.

The Harvest Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the Farm and Forestry Museum will be open for self-guided tours from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and the Jones–Stewart Mansion will be open for guided tours throughout the event.

The event is free to attend, but there is a $7 park entrance fee applied per vehicle. Donations are accepted for all activities.