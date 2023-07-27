OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WRIC) — A 20-foot airboat capsized in the Outer Banks area Wednesday, injuring all 11 people on board — the U.S. Coast Guard said two were left with serious injuries.

The Coast Guard was called in to rescue 11 people at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 26. The dispatcher informed the Coast Guard that an OBX 1, a 20-foot airboat, had capsized less than a mile west of Oregon Inlet and many people were believed to be injured.

The Coast Guard launched a 27-foot Shallow Water Response Boat and a 29-foot Response Boat to perform the rescue operation while an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City assisted with on-site communication.

As rescue crews arrived at the scene, they immediately rescued one person who had been pinned in the water under the airboat. The person was believed to have a potential chest and head injury and was quickly med-flighted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as the water rescue continued.

After the remaining 10 people were rescued, they were all taken to Station Oregon Inlet, where they were taken into the care of awaiting emergency medical services. Of the 11, the Coast Guard reported two people were left with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation by Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nags Head.