AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Twelve students were injured — two of whom are still in the hospital — after police say they were on school buses that crashed in Augusta County Thursday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. State troopers determined that the two school buses were both heading north when the driver of the one in front slowed because a driver ahead stopped to make a left turn.

The driver of the school bus in the back failed to brake in time and rear-ended the bus in front. A total of 12 students were injured, two were taken to Augusta Health with non-life-threatening injuries and the other 10 were treated at the scene.

The driver of the second bus was cited for following too closely. Police did not specify how many students were on the buses at the time of the crash.