RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced more than a dozen grants awarded to support the development of innovative lab schools in the state.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, a “College Partnership Laboratory School” is a public, nonsectarian, nonreligious school in the Commonwealth established by a public institution of higher education. The Code of Virginia claims lab schools are designed to stimulate innovative programs in preschool through grade 12, provide opportunities for innovation in instruction and assessment and encourage performance-based educational programs among a list of others.

“By fostering partnerships between our top-ranked education institutions and Virginia’s most critical employers, we are preparing our young people to graduate workforce or college ready,” Youngkin said in his announcement.

According to the Governor’s Office, $100 million from the Department of Education was awarded to support the Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School program during the 2022 Special Session.

The award is expected to provide $5 million for planning grants of up to $200,000 to support the design of the new schools, $20 million for initial start-up grants of up to $1 million to make one-time purchases and $75 million for operating funds.

“I am thrilled to see so many rich partnerships between higher education, K-12 and the private sector that reimagine and start to transform the one-size-fits-all system,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera.

However, there has been opposition in the General Assembly. The Democrat-led Senate has tried to strip funding — arguing, in part, that funding could instead go toward public education.

In a previous interview, Senate Education and Health Committee Chair Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) doubled down on an effort to almost entirely defund the state’s new lab school initiative. Democrats had shot down a bill that would’ve loosened rules.

Senator Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) also said she voted against the lab school bill. Expressing her concerns about relaxing standards that apply to traditional public schools.

So far, there have been 13 planning grants that have been awarded to universities and colleges across the state. In Central Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Virginia Union University (VUU) are expected to receive grants.

VCU is proposing to combine its Teacher Residency program, partnering with Code RVA Regional High School, to develop a workforce of teachers that can provide computer science-focused education. The university was awarded $200,000.

Kim McKnight is the Director of the Center for Teacher Leadership at VCU and is also the Executive Director of RTR Teacher Residency. The residency recruits and trains high-quality teachers in hard-to-staff schools.

“We also know that Code RVA has a regional high school that’s been able to pull from 15 school divisions with computer science integration, has been able to help workforce development and future careers be developed through their really innovative model,” McKnight said. “And so, by bringing these two worlds together, we really believe that the sky’s the limit on being able to really think about the future of learning, both for how students are being prepared.”

VUU has partnered with Richmond Public Schools to propose an integrated STEM lab school. The university will be rewarded $200,000 and is expected to receive the first of four installments soon after the application approval. The university will have to submit a series of progress and milestone reports.

Elizabeth L. Schultz, the Assistant State Superintendent of Public Instruction, congratulated the university in a letter:

“The Department looks forward to the forthcoming progress toward launching a new Lab School to benefit the students and stakeholders in the community and to fuel innovation and excellence in education in the Commonwealth.”

The letter was written to Dr. Linda Jackson, who is the Vice President of Sponsored Research and Innovation at VUU, and Felicia D. Cosby, who is the Director of Government and Community Relations.

The department’s Lab School Funding Evaluation Review Committee recommended VUU identify the targeted student population and evaluate the timeline — as the full rollout is now proposed for 2028.

The University of Virginia, University of Mary Washington, Mountain Gateway Community College, George Mason University, Eastern Shore Community College, Germanna Community College, Emory and Henry College, University of Lynchburg and Norfolk State University are also expected to receive grants.

Old Dominion University was awarded two separate grants for two different proposals. The university has a partnership with Newport News Public Schools and they’re proposing a Maritime and Coastal Innovation Collaboratory — a STEM/CTE high school focused on the maritime industry. One pathway is expected to include a focus on career and technical education, while the other is expected to focus on preparing students for college programs designed to produce graduates ready for STEM careers in the maritime field.

The other proposal is a partnership with Chesapeake Public Schools and Tidewater Community College. They are integrating computer science and the design thinking approach at the middle school level. The university has a strong collaboration with the two school systems. Each of the school divisions and their proposals received $200,000.

According to the Governor’s office, the Department of Education is currently reviewing two lab school launch applications and three planning grant applications.