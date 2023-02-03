HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently assisting the Harrisonburg Police Department in finding a missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

Avery Atkinson-Grogg was last seen sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, in the 900 block of West Market Street in Harrisonburg. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Avery Atkinson-Grogg was last seen sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, in the 900 block of West Market Street in Harrisonburg.

Police say she is possibly traveling in a blue Honda sedan with an unknown license plate.

Atkinson-Grogg is described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall white female, weighing approximately 180 pounds, according to police. She has brown eyes and brown hair and is possibly wearing a purple sweatshirt and blue jeans.

According to police, Atkinson-Grogg’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436.