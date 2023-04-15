EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering at MCV Hospital in Richmond after police say he was shot in the head in Emporia.

According to the Emporia Police Department, on Thursday, April 13, officers responded to Cartwright Court after it was reported that a 13-year-old boy had been shot in the head.

The boy was initially taken to Bon Secours Hospital in Emporia, but due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was flown to MCV Hospital in Richmond.

It was determined after the initial investigation that Deonte’ Saabian Thomas allegedly shot the boy by accident, according to police. Thomas was arrested and charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm.

The boy is still in the hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.