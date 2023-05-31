ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Fourteen missing children were recovered or located safely in the Eastern District of Virginia during “Operation We Will Find You,” a 10-week national operation by the U.S. Marshals Service and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Operation We Will Find You” is a nationwide missing child operation that focused on geographical areas with high clusters of critically missing children, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The operation, which began in March 2023, ultimately found 225 endangered missing children across the U.S.

Of these children, 14 were found in Virginia. This included a 15-year-old Loudoun County girl who was found in the bedroom of a 30-year-old man in March, as well as two missing juveniles who were found inside a Woodbridge home in April.

Both these cases resulted in arrests. The man who was found with the 15-year-old Loudoun girl was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant from another county.

Officers also arrested a person who was in the Woodbridge home on an outstanding warrant. During a search, at least four guns, approximately 25 Percocets, one pound of marijuana and cash were also found in the house.

The U.S. Marshals Service was assisted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) along with local law enforcement in Prince William County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Fauquier County, Stafford County and the City of Alexandria during this operation.