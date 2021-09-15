14-year-old girl killed in Spotsylvania vehicle accident involving a drunk driver

Taylor M. Andujar, 27, of Fredericksburg, arrested and charged with one felony count of DUI manslaughter, two felony counts of DUI maiming, two felony counts of maiming in the second degree, one misdemeanor count of DUI.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a drunk driving accident in Spotsylvania County that killed a 14-year-old girl and seriously injured four other people.

VSP said the crash occurred at 2:55 a.m. on Sept. 9, on I-95.

State police said a 2021 Toyota Sequoia got on I-95 traveling in the wrong direction when it hit a Southbound 2020 GMC Yukon head-on, causing the GMC to overturn.

The driver of the Toyota, Taylor M. Andujar, 27, of Fredericksburg, was taken to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. VSP said she was wearing a seatbelt.

A 14-year-old girl riding in the GMC sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash. She died while being transported to the Mary Washington Hospital. The teenager was wearing a seatbelt during the accident.

The driver of the GMC, a 61-year-old man, of Bronx, NY, had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and was taken to the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

There was also a driver and four other passengers in the GMC, one of which was another minor. The four passengers suffered from life-threatening injuries from the crash.

One of the adult passengers was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, and the second juvenile and two other adults were taken to VCU Medical Center. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.

VSP said Andujar was arrested and charged with one felony count of DUI manslaughter, two felony counts of DUI maiming, two felony counts of maiming in the second degree, one misdemeanor count of DUI. She is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Andujar has a bond hearing on Friday.

State police said this crash is still under investigation.