GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to share videos from the party where a 19-year-old was shot and killed and another person was hurt.

The 15-year-old alleged suspect has been charged with malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and is considered armed and dangerous. Family members identify 19-year-old Tyler Heyward as the victim who was killed.

Another man was transported to the hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries and is expected to survive.

Police say there was a large gathering when they arrived after 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 1 to the home where there shooting happened.

Carmen Bogg lives down the street from the home in the 7800 block of Guinea Road, just off George Washington Memorial Highway, and said many neighbors complain about parties featuring underage drinkers at the home.

Family members identify 19-year-old Tyler Heyward as the victim who died in the Jan. 1, 2023 double shooting in Gloucester.

“I do know that there are adults that live there… but there’s been lots of claims of underage drinking that has occurred at the home,” Bogg said.

Community members tell 10 On Your Side that the suspect had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns. In one image, he appears to be holding a gun to his head.

“He’s 15. It’s very concerning. I could understand if you know he’s hunting or target practicing at home. But that is very concerning,” she said.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Department is asking partygoers to share any videos or photos from the party, to help with the investigation.

“Parents of juveniles who attended the party the night of this incident should consider talking to their children and impressing upon them the importance of sharing this information, as it may help to shed additional light on the incident. Even if you or your child are reluctant to be identified as a potential witness, you may share your video anonymously,” the office shared in a Facebook post.

The suspect’s parents did not respond to 10 On Your Side’s request for comment.