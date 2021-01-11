15-year-old girl dies after hit-and-run in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old girl died after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon in Norfolk.

The call came in around 3:45 p.m. for the incident in the 2900 block of Leo Street, near East 29th Street and Waverly Way.

The girl was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for her injuries, where she later died. Police have not released her name at this time.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Mercedes SUV ran a stop sign before hitting the girl’s vehicle. The driver and passengers of the SUV ran from the scene before police arrived and police have not identified them at this time.

Lamond Fulton said it was a horrific scene on the corner of Leo Street and 29th Street.

“When I pulled up they were rushing somebody off in the ambulance.”

Fulton says people speeding through that area of the neighborhood has been a problem.

.@NorfolkPD are investigating a car crash that sent a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries. Witnesses say someone was speeding down Leo street and the car crashed at the intersection of 29th street. Details on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/RcxixEpQTK — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) January 10, 2021

“They put up these stop signs and they still pretty much don’t pay them no mind,” he said. “It was a mess. There was a large crowd gathering, a lot of people witnessed what happened as they lost control of the car and it spun out,” Fulton said.

But he said he never thought he’d see a scene like this.

“You first start to wonder what happened. Then, when you realize what happened, you try to think what they could have done to prevent it. Maybe slowing down, or if they were getting chased, just pull over it’s not worth it,” he said.