16-year-old girl missing out of Southwest Virginia

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kalie Mae Alderman, of Floyd County, was last seen Monday, June 24 about 2:45 a.m. She has connections to the Pulaski County area.

Police add she may be traveling with an 18-year-old male.

Alderman has a medical condition that requires medications that she does have not with her.

Her family fears for her well-being.

Police ask that if you see or hear anything about Kalie’s whereabouts you to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 745-9334 or your local police. 

