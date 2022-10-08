PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince Edward County teenager is facing charges after a deadly shooting on Friday night.

Officers with the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a reported shooting on the night of Friday, Oct. 7 in Meherrin.

According to Sheriff’s Office, the shooting involved a 51-year-old male victim and a 17-year-old male.

The victim died at the scene.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.