AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old is being charged with voluntary manslaughter after police say he shot and killed a 16-year-old in Amelia County.

According to the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday, July 26, in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on Saturday, July 2.

The 17-year-old has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, discharging a firearm within a building or dwelling house, use of a firearm while committing a felony and providing false information in a criminal investigation.

Police are still investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.