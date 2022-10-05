NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred in New Kent County on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

A 2004 Honda Accord was traveling along Courthouse Road just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday when the driver ran off of the right side of the road and overcorrected, according to police. The car then spun around and ran off of the right side of the road again before hitting a tree.

A 17-year-old boy was one of the passengers in the car. He was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in Kew Kent County, where he died as a result of his injuries. Police said the driver and second passenger of the car were also taken to the hospital, VCU Medical Center in Richmond, for treatment of serious injuries.

None of the three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.