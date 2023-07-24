RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a total of 18 guilty pleas to charges of obtaining money by false pretenses between March and June of 2023.

In March 2022, the Virginia Employment Commission asked Miyares to help prosecute false claims of unemployment for compensation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a spokesperson of the Office of the Attorney General, a total of $212,080 was ordered to compensate for the unemployment fraud.

This effort was completed in partnership with the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Office of Attorney General Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit and law enforcement.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, these cases are open and ongoing.