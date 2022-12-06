ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have arrested and charged the driver in a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of another teen in Rockingham County north of Harrisonburg in August.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, state troopers were called to the 18900 block of North Mountain Road for a reported single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on North Mountain Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle reportedly overturned multiple times.

The driver of the vehicle –identified by police as 18-year-old Colton Trumbo of Harrisonburg — was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A passenger — identified by police as 18-year-old Ayden Depoy of Timberville — was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

Another passenger — identified as a 14-year-old male from Timberville — was also not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, both speed and alcohol were considered factors in the crash.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Trumbo was taken into custody without incident in the 700 block of East Market Street in the city of Harrisonburg. He was charged with the following in connection to the deadly crash:

One felony count of DUI-related involuntary manslaughter

One felony count of DUI maiming

One felony count of child endangerment

One misdemeanor count of underage possession of alcohol

One misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license

A traffic offense for failing to wear a seatbelt

Trumbo was transported to the Rockingham County Jail where he is being held without bond.