18-year-old JMU student dies after being struck by motorcycle

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two people, including a JMU student from Virginia Beach, died over the weekend following an auto-pedestrian crash in Harrisonburg.

According to police, 28-year-old Jeremy Baugher was driving a motorcycle just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14 when he struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk at the intersection of South Main Street and South Avenue.

The pedestrian was identified as 18-year-old Maylea Beasley, a James Madison University student from Virginia Beach. She was a graduate of First Colonial High School.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the motorcycle was moving at a high rate of speed prior to the crash, a press release noted.

Both Baugher and Beasley were reported dead on the scene of the crash.

First Colonial posted this message on Facebook over the weekend, saying Maylea was “such a bright light.”

JMU issued a statement expressing their condolences and is offering counseling services for students. University officials said several students were at the scene when the crash happened.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

