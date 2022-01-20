18-year-old murder suspect turns himself in for Manassas homicide

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The suspect in connection to the Jan. 17 murder at the Raven Crest Apartments in the 8100 block of Cobden Ct. turned himself in and was arrested on Thursday.

18-year-old Maquan Omari McCray turned himself in at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.

McCray has been charged with murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He’s being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.

