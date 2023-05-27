RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Rappahannock County man is in custody after a six-month investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force revealed that he was in possession of seven firearms and large amounts of several controlled substances.

On Thursday, May 25, members of the task force searched the home of 45-year-old Eric L. Butler on Brinkley Lane in Rappahannock County and found 100 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin and 100 grams of marijuana, as well as $21,792 in cash and seven firearms.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $18,000, according to a release from the task force.

Butler was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a schedule I/II drug with intent to distribute, one felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drugs and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.