FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old Lorton man has been arrested in connection to three commercial robberies that took place in the eastern part of Fairfax county.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, at 11:48 a.m. on Aug. 27, a man entered a Tobacco Hut on the 6800 block of Franconia Road in the Springfield area, assaulted the clerk and took money from the store.

The suspect was captured on security cameras while inside the store and a detective recognized him and identified him as 19-year-old Anis Sesay of Lorton. A warrant for robbery was obtained and Sesay was arrested on Aug. 31, according to police.

The investigation of the robbery led to Sesay being implicated in two other commercial robberies — one on Aug. 14 at a Sunoco gas station on Gunston Cover Road and one at a 7-Eleven on Richmond Highway. Sesay was charged with robbery and destruction of property in connection to the Sunoco incident and robbery, destruction of property and preventing a 911 call in connection to the 7-Eleven incident.

Sesay is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond and detectives are working to determine if he is connected to any other robberies in the area. Anyone with information related to the above incidents of any similar incidents is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800, option 5.