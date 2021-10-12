19 year old dies of COVID-19 in Richmond City Health District

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WJLA) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed the commonwealth’s ninth COVID-19 death in the 10-19 age group to ABC-affiliate WJLA on Tuesday.
Health officials said that a 19-year-old died in the Richmond City Health District. This is the second death in the 10-19 age group in the past three weeks.
Since the pandemic began early last year, officials have confirmed 14 deaths in those under the age of 20. More than 1,000 children in Virginia have been hospitalized with COVID-19, but experts say children are more likely to experience only mild COVID symptoms.
