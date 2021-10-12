19 year old dies of COVID-19 in Richmond City Health District

Second death in 10-19 age group in Virginia in three weeks

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WJLA) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed the commonwealth’s ninth COVID-19 death in the 10-19 age group to ABC-affiliate WJLA on Tuesday.

Health officials said that a 19-year-old died in the Richmond City Health District. This is the second death in the 10-19 age group in the past three weeks.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health website as of 10/12/2021.

Since the pandemic began early last year, officials have confirmed 14 deaths in those under the age of 20. More than 1,000 children in Virginia have been hospitalized with COVID-19, but experts say children are more likely to experience only mild COVID symptoms.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

