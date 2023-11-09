HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has been called in to assist with the investigation into the death of a 19-year-old on the James Madison University campus.

According to police, the 19-year-old man was found dead in an on-campus dorm around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is assisting the James Madison University Police Department with investigating his death.

At this time, State Police said the death does not appear suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.