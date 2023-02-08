PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old in the city of Portsmouth.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, state troopers were called to Interstate 264 near the Greenwood Drive exit for a reported single-vehicle crash.

Following a preliminary investigation, police determined that a 2006 Ford Escape had taken the exit ramp at a high rate of speed. The driver of the vehicle — now identified as 19-year-old Tyana Charine Perry of Portsmouth — reportedly lost control and ran off the roadway before rolling over into a tree.

According to police, Perry died upon impact as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash.