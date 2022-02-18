19-year-old shot his brother in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot by his own brother in Hampton.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Bell Street. That’s between West Pembrooke Avenue and Shell Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries after being shot. He was transported to a local hospital.

Glen V. Pettaway Jr

Investigators say the shooting happened during an argument between the victim and his 19-year-old brother, Glen V. Pettaway Jr.

He’s wanted on charges of malicious shooting and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.