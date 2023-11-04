WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Over $2 million has been allocated in federal funding for students in rural areas of the state to receive technology.
According to a spokesperson for Senator Mark Warner, $2,483,817 will be provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Distance Learning & Telemedicine Grants.
The grants will provide 197,010 students in Virginia with technology to participate in education opportunities through local colleges and universities.
The funding is broken down as follows, according to a spokesperson for Sen. Warner:
- $952,388 for Germanna Community College in order to equip 10 locations throughout Spotsylvania, Stafford, Orange, Culpeper, Wise, Page, and Madison counties with video conferencing equipment. Instructors at Germanna Community College will use that technology to deliver mental health and healthcare educational courses to benefit 5,372 students;
- $740,793 for Lee County School District in order to equip 12 locations throughout Lee County with interactive teleconferencing equipment. Instructors at Lee County Public Schools will use that technology to deliver instructional resources, professional development courses and mental health services to benefit 5,545 students;
- $475,122 for Southside Virginia Community College in order to equip six locations throughout Mecklenburg, Brunswick, Charlotte, Nottoway and Greensville counties with a synchronous interactive video conferencing system. Instructors at Southside Virginia Community College will use that technology to deliver nursing and emergency management services simulation labs and shared college courses to benefit 2,805 students; and
- $315,5134 for Virginia State University in order to equip 15 locations throughout Petersburg, Roanoke, Prince George, Sussex, Dinwiddie, Henry, Southampton, Franklin, Halifax, Louisa, Brunswick, Greensville and Mecklenburg counties with integrated interactive teaching rooms at the college sites and interactive digital white boards at the high school sites. Instructors at Virginia State University will use that technology to deliver dual credit college courses to benefit 183,288 students.