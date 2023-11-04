WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Over $2 million has been allocated in federal funding for students in rural areas of the state to receive technology.

According to a spokesperson for Senator Mark Warner, $2,483,817 will be provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Distance Learning & Telemedicine Grants.

The grants will provide 197,010 students in Virginia with technology to participate in education opportunities through local colleges and universities.

The funding is broken down as follows, according to a spokesperson for Sen. Warner: