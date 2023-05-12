RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that $2.4 million will be going towards a program which educates first responders and civilians on how to respond to an active shooter situation.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, the money is coming from the Criminal Justice Services Board and is going to the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) as part of the Department of Criminal Justice Services Active Attack Program.

According to the release, ALERRT provides “consistent, evidence-based training to all law enforcement agencies and civilians to neutralize and survive attacks.” Any law enforcement agency, learning institution or faith-based organization in Virginia can register for in-person or virtual training sessions.

“Law enforcement and civilian participation in the ALERRT program will ensure our communities are provided with the best, state of the art training and research in how to prepare, respond, and recover from an active attack,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier.

The funding provides support for 16 law enforcement courses and 48 civilian courses per year for three years. More information on the ALERRT program, including upcoming courses, can be found here.