CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were arrested Thursday morning for vandalizing the Stonewall Jackson statue in Court Square Park in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville Police told CBS19 that the suspects used a rock hammer to damage the letters and foot of the statue. The suspects, whose identities have not been released, were arrested just before 4 a.m.

It’s unclear if these two suspects are connected to previous cases of statue vandalism.