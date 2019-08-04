2 arrested in connection with Amelia County break-in, possible carjacking

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible carjacking and armed break-in.

Deputies say they received a call from the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office of the possible carjacking that happened in the Spanisville area of their county off Route 153.

Shortly after, deputies received a call of a breaking and entering in the 1900 block of Military Highway.

The homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint until authorities arrived on the scene.

Deputies say while this was all going on someone knocked on a home of another residence.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

39-year-old Graham J. Martin of Blackstone, VA was arrested for Breaking and Entering with a weapon and also arrested on a Fail to Appear warrant for Amelia County. Other charges are pending at this time.

Kristen N Gant, 22 years old, of Prospect, VA was also arrested on a Fail to Appear warrant from Chesterfield County.

Both suspects are being held at Piedmont Regional Jail.

Authorities have not determined if a third person was involved. The investigation is ongoing stay with 8News for updates.