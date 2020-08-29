Tracking Hurricane Laura

Storms remains a threat to Central Virginia

Weakened but still dangerous, Laura poses continued threat

StormTracker8: Laura could bring severe storms Saturday

WATCH: Latest track, satellite, radar for Hurricane Laura

2 confirmed dead following industrial accident in Suffolk

Virginia News

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders are now on the scene of an industrial accident in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the call for the accident came in around 2:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Gate Commerce Parkway in Suffolk.

According to a press release, two people are confirmed dead while additional workers are still unaccounted for.

Emergency crews are currently searching for the workers.

The Chesapeake Fire Department and Virginia Beach Fire Department have been called in to assist.

No further information is available.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events