Outbreak at Virginia retirement home leaves 2 dead, dozens hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Virginia health department officials say two people have died and 18 more have been hospitalized by a respiratory virus outbreak at a retirement community.

The Fairfax County Health Department says 54 of the 263 residents at the Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield, Virginia, were exposed to the outbreak. Over the past two weeks, the ill residents displayed symptoms such as coughs, fevers, and pneumonia.

Fairfax County Director of Epidemiology Dr. Benjamin Schwartz told ABC7 that while respiratory outbreaks are not uncommon in assisted living facilities, this one has his full attention.

“I think what stands out to me is the number of cases that have occurred in a fairly short period of time, “says Dr. Schwartz.

Dr. Schwartz told ABC7 the first case hit June 30 with the bulk of illnesses coming over the weekend.

Health department officials say they’ve quarantined sections of the building thought to contain the infection. Greenspring is not taking new residents as the outbreak is investigated.

Health department spokesman Benjamin Schwartz said the two patients who died had been hospitalized with pneumonia but were “older individuals with complex medical problems.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report