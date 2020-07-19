2 dead following crash involving tractor-trailer in Middlesex County

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a man and a woman died following an early morning crash in Middlesex County.

According to police, they received the call for the accident just after 2 a.m. Saturday on Route 17, one mile south of Briary Swamp Road in Middlesex County.

Initial investigations reveal that a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 17 when the driver collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.

Upon impact, the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway into the ditch, tipping over onto its side and spilling over 70 gallons of diesel fuel.



The female driver and male passenger inside the vehicle died upon impact police say.

They were identified as 22-year-old Amberly Joy Wingfield of Urbanna, Virginia and 25-year-old Bradley Carlton Wingfield from Topping, Virginia.

WAVY News 10 is still trying to confirm the condition of the tractor-trailer driver.

State Police say the scene is still under investigation.

