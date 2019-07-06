2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash

SPOTSYLVANNIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead Friday afternoon.

VSP said the crash happened at 1:23 p.m. on July 5 at 1:23 p.m.

“A 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling north on I-95 when it ran off the right shoulder, struck the guardrail, over corrected, and over turned several times before coming to rest on the left shoulder,” VSP said.

The 24-year-old driver of the Ford, Jahvante L. Winnagle, of Hedgesville, WV., was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with life-threatening injuries. State Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Ford, Frederick L. Thomas, 47, of Hedgesville, WV., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Thomas was not wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger in the Ford, Robert W. Rutherford Jr., 45, of Hedgesville, WV., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Rutherford was not wearing a seat belt.

2 other passengers, an adult male and a juvenile male were transported to Mary Washington Hospital with minor injuries. Both of these passengers were wearing seat belts.

Charges are pending.

VSP was assisted by VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, Spotsylvania Fire and EMS, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, VDOT, and DBI.

The crash remains under investigation.