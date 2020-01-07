2 drivers killed in head-on collision in Stafford County

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were killed Monday in a head-on collision in Stafford County.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses told deputies at the scene of the crash, the intersection of White Oak Road and Kendallwood Drive, that a 2017 Acura drifted over the centerline and into an eastbound lane, striking a 2017 Nissan head-on.

Both drivers were transferred to Mary Washington Hospital and later pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities identified the driver of the Acura as Steven M. Beveridge, 35, of Fredericksburg. The driver of the Nissan was identified as Layana C. Thorbs, a 54-year-old Maryland woman.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

