SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two women are facing multiple charges including felony murder in connection to the death of a 9-month-old infant in Spotsylvania.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, the county’s 911 Center received a call reporting a 9-month-old female was not breathing in a home on the 6500 block of Venison Drive.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived within minutes and performed life-saving measures. The infant was transported to a local hospital and then flown to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The infant died on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Upon further investigation, detectives with the Child Victim Unit learned from medical providers that the infant had tested positive for fentanyl and was in critical condition. They then served search warrants on the residence and were able to seize multiple suspected narcotics.

The mother of the infant dropped three of her children off at a family member’s home. A fourth child who is said to be a close relative was also present in the home and tested positive for cocaine.

Authorities charged Stephanie S. Diomande, 35, of Spotsylvania — the aunt of the infant — and Ilona C. Foster, 49 — the infant’s grandmother.

Diomande’s charges are as follows:

Child Abuse (class 4 felony)

Four counts of child endangerment

Possession of schedule one and two with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Provide false ID to law enforcement

Three counts of child abuse

Felony murder

Probation violation (open warrant through Prince William)

Capias (open warrant through Spotsylvania)

Foster was charged with the following:

Child Abuse (class 4 felony)

Four counts of child endangerment

Possession of schedule one and two with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Three counts of child abuse

Felony murder

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.