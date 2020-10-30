2 found dead after shooting inside Spotsylvania County hospital room

Authorities do not believe anyone at the hospital or nearby area are in danger.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that two people are dead after a shooting inside a hospital room on the fourth floor of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Authorities do not believe anyone at the hospital or nearby area are in danger.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, which took place inside a patient’s room at 9:15 a.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the shooting was heard by medical personnel and was isolated to a room where two victims, described as “elderly individuals,” were found dead.

The victims appear to be related, the sheriff’s office said.

