CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) – Two passengers were taken to the hospital and 12 more were evaluated for injuries after an accident at Dulles International Airport. The mobile lounge carrying the passengers struck a jersey barrier around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The passengers were on their way to the Customs facility when the rear wheel of the mobile lounge hit the barrier, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, who operate the airport.

Several passengers requested medical evaluation, with two of them being taken to an area hospital. Another 12 passengers received evaluation but declined transportation to the hospital.

The mobile lounges are essentially over-sized shuttle buses and are a unique feature at Dulles.