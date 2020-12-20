2 injured after fireworks go off scaring horse-drawn-carriage into street causing crash during Christmas event

DRIVER, Va. (WAVY) — A horse-drawn carriage was working a Christmas event Saturday night when someone set a firework off scaring the horse into the street causing a crash with a vehicle.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Nansemond Parkway at Kings Highway in Driver – which Suffolk Police has jurisdiction over.

A spokesperson with Suffolk Police confirmed that the horse had the carriage attached when it ran off causing a vehicle to crash into the carriage. The horse’s handler was not on the horse at the time and no one was in the carriage.

After being assessed and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the handler and driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The horse will be evaluated by a veterinarian, though police say no serious injuries were observed to the animal at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Both the vehicle and buggy sustained heavy damage.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

Both Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the incident.

This is a breaking news story.