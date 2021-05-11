2 men injured in shooting on I-664 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police say two men sustained non life-threatening injuries following a shooting which temporarily closed a portion of I-664 in Hampton Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police, troopers got the call for the incident at 12:13 p.m. which occurred between Aberdeen Road through Power Plant Parkway.

Two sustained non life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

VDOT cameras showed police blocking the exit ramp near mile marker 1.2 in Hampton. That exit and the northbound lanes in the vicinity were closed until 2:40 p.m.

Update: Other Security/Police Activity: NB on I-664 at MM1.2 (0.5mi south of Powhatan Pkwy Exit2) in Hampton. All NB travel lanes closed; exit ramp closed. Potential Delays. 1:14PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) May 11, 2021

