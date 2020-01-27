2 men missing after going canoeing near Yorktown

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple units including the Coast Guard are searching for two men who are still missing after going canoeing overnight in York County.

A Coast Guard helicopter, York County Fire & Life Safety, Poquoson Fire-Rescue and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission are searching around 111 Jennings Drive in the Dare area of York County, per York Fire Chief Stephen P. Kopcynski. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police also responded.

The two men were still missing as of 9:30 a.m., but Kopcynski says their canoe was found near Bennett Creek.

Kopcynski says three men in total left Boathouse Cove in York County around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the canoe.

One of the men made it back to shore and fell asleep on someone’s back porch on Jennings Drive because he was hypothermic. Dispatchers were first notified at 4:21 a.m., Kopczynski says.

The man is being treated and the search for the two others has expanded out to Bennett Creek, where the canoe was found.

Authorities are asking anyone who lives in the area (Dare, Seaford, Tabb, Poquoson) to check porches, yards, cars, trailers, etc. for the two other men, who might be hypothermic.

Please RT: #YorkCo and @USCG crews ask for your help if you live near waterways in Dare, Seaford, Tabb, and the Poquoson areas. You’re asked to check your porches, yards, cars, trailers, etc. for the two missing canoers.@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/E2MjdBAqFS — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) January 27, 2020

