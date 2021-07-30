$2 million coming for projects in Henrico, Chesterfield says Spanberger

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Funding for projects in Henrico and Chesterfield totaling $2 million dollars are included in a federal budget passed by the House of Representatives, according to Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-Henrico).

The funding includes $1 million dollars for an in-patient detox facility in Henrico and an additional $1 million for improvements to Otterdale road in Chesterfield, which has been the site of frequent flooding.

The funding was added at the request of Spanberger, who tied the projects to the regions ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we rebuild from the pandemic, we need to prioritize smart, locally driven investments,” she said.

Below are the letters submitted by Spanberger to the House Committee on Appropriations, which detail the proposed funding.