RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $2 million in funding to go towards planning for new rail routes across Virginia.

According to an announcement from Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, the funding will go towards studying improvements to passenger rail in Virginia. This could include:

Extending Amtrak services to new cities

Increasing frequency of trains

Creating faster routes

The $2 million in funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Corridor Identification and Development Program and has been divided between the following projects:

$500,000 for the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will go toward a proposed extension of Amtrak service to Bristol.

$500,000 for the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will go toward a proposed project to connect Newport News with Richmond, Charlottesville and the New River Valley.

$500,000 for the North Carolina Department of Transportation will go toward a proposed project to address constraints in service between Charlotte and Washington by improving services in Petersburg, Richmond, Fredericksburg and Alexandria.

$500,000 for Amtrak will go toward a proposed project increasing the frequency of the Amtrak Cardinal Service from three days per week to daily.

“For years, we’ve been championing the expansion of rail to every corner of the Commonwealth because it’s a slam dunk for local economies, cuts traffic, and protects the environment,” Warner and Kaine said in a combined statement. “We’re thrilled the bipartisan infrastructure law is taking a big step towards expanding service across the entire Commonwealth so communities along the I-95 corridor and beyond can be connected by more convenient, consistent passenger rail.”