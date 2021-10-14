2 people injured, horse euthanized after Jeep crashes into horse-drawn buggy in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Jeep crashed into the back of a horse-drawn buggy in Richmond County on Wednesday morning leaving two people with serious injuries.

At 5:44 p.m., Virginia State Police troopers responded to a crash involving the buggy on Historyland Highway west of Folly Neck Road.

The investigation by police revealed the buggy was traveling east in the right lane when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

The two occupants of the horse-drawn buggy were thrown from the vehicle and the owner of the horse requested the animal be euthanized due to the extent of the injuries it suffered during the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing by police.

Photos provided by Virginia State Police