2 sailors hurt after crane falls on ship at Norfolk shipyard

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two sailors suffered minor injuries after a crane fell on the USS Gunston Hall while the ship was docked at Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk.

Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson, a U.S. Navy spokesperson, said they received word of the incident just after 7 a.m.

The two sailors who were injured were treated on the ship, Hillson said.

The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship had minor damage, which Hillson said is being assessed.

It was not immediately known what caused the crane to fall.

