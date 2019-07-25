2 sailors hurt after crane falls on ship at Norfolk shipyard

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two sailors suffered minor injuries after a crane fell on the USS Gunston Hall while the ship was docked at Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk.

Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson, a U.S. Navy spokesperson, said they received word of the incident just after 7 a.m.

The two sailors who were injured were treated on the ship, Hillson said.

The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship had minor damage, which Hillson said is being assessed.

It was not immediately known what caused the crane to fall.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

