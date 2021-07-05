2 Virginia residents die in Massachusetts car crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Two people from Virginia have died in a car crash in Massachusetts, state police said.

The car was heading north on Route 140 in New Bedford at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday when it left the highway and struck a guardrail before entering the median and hitting a tree, state police said in a statement Monday.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, and a passenger, a 35-year-old woman, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both were from Newport News, Virginia, according to police.

Their names were not made public.

The crash remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor, state police said.