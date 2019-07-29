2 Wendy’s employees keep traffic moving amid large-scale power outage in Virginia

(WFXR) — Talk about customer service!

A pair of Wendy’s employees directed traffic for roughly two hours Sunday afternoon during a large-scale power outage in Roanoke, which affected more than 1,000 people in the Hersherger, Rutgers, and Valley View areas, including Valley View Mall.

Despite the miles of closed stores, frustrated shoppers, and traffic jams, though, one intersection ran smoothly, thanks to the efforts of two unlikely helpers.

“And I said, ‘well fine, we’ll just direct traffic until the police get here,” said Misty Thomas, a Wendy’s employee.

Thomas says the intersection of Hershberger and Rutgers in Roanoke can get pretty busy on a typical Sunday afternoon.

Kill the power to the traffic lights, though, and it becomes downright dangerous.

“And every time this happens, it’s nine out of ten times a wreck,” she said.

That’s exactly what happened THIS Sunday: an Appalachian Power spokeswoman says a transformer inside a nearby substation failed, putting buildings all the way through Valley View Mall in the dark.

But Thomas and her coworker, Keith Morris, didn’t miss a beat, walking into the intersection themselves and directing hundreds of cars over about two hours.

They say they had zero wrecks or incidents during that time.

“Everything went smoothly. We tried to get the traffic flowing so people could get where they needed to be,” Morris said.

Thomas and Morris eventually handed things over to Roanoke Police, but say they’re glad to have kept the area safe during a break time they’re sure to remember.