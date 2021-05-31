2 Years Later: Remembering the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — May 31 marks two years since one of our region’s darkest days.

A former city employee went into building 2 at the Virginia Beach municipal center and opened fire.



He killed 12 people, and hurt 5 others, including a police officer. The community is still healing from the scars left behind by that day.



Memorials are set up around the city. A sand sculpture is on 24th street at the Oceanfront. The Virginia Beach forget-me-not-flower is carved into a sand mount. The victims’ names are also listed on a banner.

Today marks two years since a tragic shooting at Virginia Beach’s municipal center took the lives of 12 Virginians and wounded 4 others, inflicting pain upon the entire community and Commonwealth.



We continue to hold their names, their families, and their stories in our hearts. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 31, 2021

Scott Howard took a break during his morning workout to take a picture to post it on social media.“I knew about the memorial. I just wanted to make a point to appreciate what everybody is doing to try and remember the people.”



Howard said it’s important to remember the lives lost and forever changed.“It helps us remember who it was, who it is, and the families that are still here. We definitely need to remember.”



The forget-me-not flower is painted at Mount Trashmore. At the municipal complex, near where the tragedy happened, a dozen flowers are set up to honor their lives. People leave messages at both sites.



Flags will be flown at half staff throughout the city.

Watch the 2-year remembrance ceremonial video below.