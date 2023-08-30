RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A drought watch advisory has been issued for 13 Virginia counties, while 7 are under drought warning advisories by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

The following areas are under a drought watch advisory:

Eastern Shore: Accomack County Northampton County

Northern Virginia: Fauquier County Loudoun County Prince William County Arlington County Fairfax County

York-James: Hampton County Newport News County James City County York County Charles City County New Kent County



The following areas are under a drought warning advisory, which “indicates that a significant drought is imminent,” according to the DEQ:

Shenandoah: Augusta County Rockingham County Shenandoah County Frederick County Page County Warren County Clarke County



The DEQ said many factors contributed to the drought watch and warning advisories, including low precipitation, and low stream and groundwater levels.

Anyone interested can see the current drought status on the DEQ website.